Jag Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and have sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $123.18. The firm has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

