Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases 106 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.5 %

PEP opened at $194.27 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $194.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $267.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 96.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile



PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

