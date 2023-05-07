Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases 172 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,431 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,890,000 after acquiring an additional 74,236 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,029 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,159,495 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,716,000 after acquiring an additional 632,783 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $116.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.44 and its 200 day moving average is $108.88. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $125.62. The firm has a market cap of $98.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

