Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases 262 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,561 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 479.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at $33,872,991.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at $33,872,991.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $2,652,702.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,884 shares in the company, valued at $14,488,675.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

Shares of DKS opened at $141.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $152.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.28 and a 200 day moving average of $127.23.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.