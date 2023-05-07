Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,863 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,433,000 after purchasing an additional 77,380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,910,000 after purchasing an additional 56,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,295 shares of company stock valued at $25,023,670. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $762.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $791.38 and its 200 day moving average is $757.03. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $23.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

