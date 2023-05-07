Jag Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,007.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 135,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after purchasing an additional 131,713 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 663,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,229,000 after purchasing an additional 252,676 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 37,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 158,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,782 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $74.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.97. The stock has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

