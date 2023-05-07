Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Releases Earnings Results

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04), Briefing.com reports. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance
Shares of JLL opened at $135.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)
