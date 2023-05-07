Jordan Park Group LLC Acquires 38,581 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Jordan Park Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,517,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,581 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $57,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,651,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,758 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

BATS GOVT traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $23.42. 4,819,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

