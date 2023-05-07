Jordan Park Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,414,000. ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 251,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,149,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.29. 662,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $160.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.06.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

