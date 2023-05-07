Jordan Park Group LLC Sells 19,063 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Jordan Park Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,063 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.54. 973,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.77. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

