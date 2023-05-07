JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $475.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $412.80.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $427.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $283.00 and a 52 week high of $434.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.11 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $354.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.11.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,093,005 shares of company stock valued at $403,615,977. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.