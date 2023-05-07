Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.88% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.95) EPS.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 6.6 %

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $220.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.65 and a 200-day moving average of $200.33. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $278.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,981,570 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRTX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $323.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.87.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

