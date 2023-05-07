Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

KROS stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.03. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $59.96.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. 64.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.