KickToken (KICK) Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

KickToken (KICK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $254.47 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,990,025 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,990,547.942235. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01050927 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $103.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

