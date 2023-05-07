Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Kimball International Stock Performance

Shares of Kimball International stock opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. Kimball International has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $182.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimball International will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimball International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Kimball International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kimball International by 13.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kimball International by 16.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

