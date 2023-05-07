Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55-$4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.42. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 102.91% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.29%.

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Williams Trading raised Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,949.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,929.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,949.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 77.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

