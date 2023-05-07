Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) Price Tops $0.66 on Exchanges

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00002268 BTC on popular exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a market capitalization of $105.23 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2 launched on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 224,222,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,263,628 tokens. The official message board for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is blog.kyberswap.com. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official website is kyberswap.com. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) is a decentralized exchange protocol for trading cryptocurrencies on the Ethereum blockchain, created by the Kyber Network team in Singapore. It allows for exchanges between a wide range of digital assets without intermediaries and integrates with other DeFi applications. KNC holders can also participate in protocol governance through staking and voting.”

