Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.93 million. Lantheus also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.45-$5.70 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNTH. SVB Securities raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.43.

NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.06. 1,298,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.27. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $99.32.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $34,226.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $34,226.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $187,803.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,412.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,905 shares of company stock worth $17,856,980 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

