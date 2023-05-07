Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.45-$5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion. Lantheus also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.45-5.70 EPS.

Lantheus Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $94.06. 1,298,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.42 and a beta of 0.66. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $99.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average of $66.27.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Lantheus will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.43.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at $54,140,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $34,226.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,905 shares of company stock valued at $17,856,980. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth approximately $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lantheus by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

