Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.45-5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23-1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion. Lantheus also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.45-$5.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.43.

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average is $66.27. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $99.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $34,226.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $34,226.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $357,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,183,570.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,905 shares of company stock valued at $17,856,980. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Lantheus by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

