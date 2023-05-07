Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $286.12 million. Lantheus also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.45-$5.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Securities boosted their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.43.

Lantheus stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.27. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $99.32.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $34,226.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 13,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $1,078,217.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,269.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $34,226.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,905 shares of company stock valued at $17,856,980. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,121,000 after acquiring an additional 326,396 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,731,000 after acquiring an additional 489,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,059,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,996,000 after purchasing an additional 133,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at $45,379,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

