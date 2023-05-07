Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its holdings in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,559 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Latham Group Price Performance

Shares of SWIM opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. Latham Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Latham Group had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $107.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Latham Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.