Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Down 1.0 %

LINC opened at $5.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $180.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 11,517 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $66,337.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,028,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,070.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $83,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,312 shares of company stock worth $738,099 in the last ninety days. 29.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.