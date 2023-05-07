Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 58 ($0.72) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LLOY. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a top pick rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 75 ($0.94) in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.87) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 68.88 ($0.86).

LON LLOY opened at GBX 45.81 ($0.57) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.43, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 38.51 ($0.48) and a one year high of GBX 54.33 ($0.68). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 48.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 47.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,857.14%.

In other news, insider Charlie Nunn acquired 285,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £136,951.68 ($171,104.05). 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

