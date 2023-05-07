Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,790.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $397,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of brokerages have commented on FR. Truist Financial increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.99. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average of $50.67.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.76%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

