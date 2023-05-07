Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,500 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 475,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after purchasing an additional 62,648 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 416,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 427,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NNN opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.91. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.42.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 114.58%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

