Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Purchases 2,100 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 66,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,957 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,024,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after acquiring an additional 943,731 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE OHI opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.