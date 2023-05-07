Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Purchases 900 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Sun Communities by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

Shares of SUI opened at $136.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.06 and a 200-day moving average of $142.06. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 79.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $172.67.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 215.03%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

