Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 600 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 746,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

