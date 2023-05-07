LooksRare 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.11 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One LooksRare token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. LooksRare has a market cap of $95.19 million and $3.11 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 883,734,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 820,970,683 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

