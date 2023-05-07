Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Macerich also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.75 to $1.85 EPS.

Macerich Stock Performance

Macerich stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. 1,900,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.10. Macerich has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -170.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Macerich in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Macerich by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Macerich during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

Featured Stories

