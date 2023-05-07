MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52-$0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.38 million. MACOM Technology Solutions also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.52-0.56 EPS.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.42. 1,101,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 9.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.39. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 46.70%. On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Northland Securities lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.40.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 30,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,939,652.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,583 shares in the company, valued at $17,939,652.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 6,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $437,779.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,984.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,395 shares of company stock worth $9,609,820. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

