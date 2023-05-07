MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.52-0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $145-150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.78 million. MACOM Technology Solutions also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.52-$0.56 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.40.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 7.74.

Insider Activity

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 46.70%. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 6,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $437,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,984.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $223,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,785.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 6,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $437,779.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,984.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,395 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,820 in the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.