Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 29,061 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,061 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $50.21.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

