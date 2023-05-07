Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 36,718 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,718 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of New Relic worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in New Relic by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in New Relic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Price Performance

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.24. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $80.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $239.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.63 million. Analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Barter sold 8,663 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $608,055.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 8,370 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $587,406.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Barter sold 8,663 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $608,055.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,218. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

