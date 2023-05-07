Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in PTC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in PTC by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in PTC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in PTC by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in PTC by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $245,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 21,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $2,810,797.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,505,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,603,559.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $245,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 518,744 shares of company stock worth $65,686,260. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $129.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.15. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.09.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.