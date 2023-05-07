Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 124,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,702,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 206,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.56.

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $201.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $122.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.