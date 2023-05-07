Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,520 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Aflac worth $26,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,054 shares of company stock worth $6,672,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

NYSE:AFL opened at $67.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average of $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

