Madison Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 459,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,520 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $13,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,496,000 after purchasing an additional 276,223 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $976,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

