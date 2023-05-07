Madison Asset Management LLC Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,773 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 410.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 601,650 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 59.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,066,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 395,670 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 203,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 230.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 72,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 50,315 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UCON stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $25.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

