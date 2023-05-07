Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 816 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $9,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,462,000 after buying an additional 316,845 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,609,000 after buying an additional 112,466 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,299,000 after buying an additional 2,299,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,492,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,108 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $223,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $446,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $223,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,950 shares of company stock valued at $624,868 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

WSC stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.25. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $590.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

