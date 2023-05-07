Madison Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $28,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,500,220,000 after purchasing an additional 221,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,825,951,000 after purchasing an additional 101,384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,162,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $953,770,000 after purchasing an additional 277,235 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,779,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,817,000 after purchasing an additional 203,898 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $165.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.95.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

