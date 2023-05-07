Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Cut to $124.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $139.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.27.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.90. 4,351,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,205. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $138.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after buying an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,119,000 after buying an additional 123,745 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,375,000 after buying an additional 1,189,288 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,934,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,854,000 after buying an additional 42,273 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

