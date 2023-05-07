Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1,035.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $176.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $183.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.11.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

