Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,461 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 187.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Match Group by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 107.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $33.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

