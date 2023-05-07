McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Lifted by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,484 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $296.60. 1,815,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,172. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.22. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $298.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,393 shares of company stock worth $4,962,294 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

