MediaAlpha, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of MediaAlpha in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for MediaAlpha’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.06 million.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MAX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $17.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 6.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,667,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,344,000 after purchasing an additional 395,302 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 8.4% in the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,515,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,010,000 after purchasing an additional 195,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,202,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 133,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,920,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 18.1% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 437,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 67,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Steven Yi sold 30,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $482,265.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,036,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,284,247.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 82,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,394 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

