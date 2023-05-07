MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 7th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $28.05 or 0.00096865 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $124.83 million and $4.36 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 27.50872552 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $5,365,241.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

