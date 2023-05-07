MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $201.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. MGP Ingredients updated its FY23 guidance to $5.05-5.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.05-$5.20 EPS.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $101.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.70. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.89. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $89.01 and a 12 month high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 5,217 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $523,056.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,521. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 28,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,607 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,956,000 after purchasing an additional 86,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 10.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,367,000 after purchasing an additional 47,348 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 247,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,278,000 after purchasing an additional 31,835 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGPI. StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

