Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years. Mid Penn Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Trading Up 5.5 %

MPB opened at $20.13 on Friday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $319.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid Penn Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Mid Penn Bancorp

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director John E. Noone purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,540. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,993 shares of company stock worth $55,062 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 278,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,996,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Mid Penn Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include banking, financing, and planning to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

